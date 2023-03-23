AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 1.4 %

AstroNova stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of 153.89 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

