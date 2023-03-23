StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

