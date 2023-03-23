Head to Head Review: Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) vs. Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -2.26% Cyclo Therapeutics -747.63% -120.38% -95.12%

Risk and Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 5.66 -$14.29 million ($1.58) -0.58

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Verde Clean Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verde Clean Fuels and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

