StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

