Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,747. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after acquiring an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,477,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 374,545 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,400 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

