Stifel Nicolaus Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $84.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $151,748.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,310,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,299,000 after purchasing an additional 127,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

