Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKYA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.08. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

