ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

