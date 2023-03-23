Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 225.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Adagene Stock Performance

ADAG opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Trading of Adagene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAGGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

