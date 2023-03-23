StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

