Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.24) price objective on the stock.

TENG opened at GBX 92 ($1.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.70. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The company has a market capitalization of £77.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

