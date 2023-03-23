Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $120.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.