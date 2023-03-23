William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.
OptimizeRx Price Performance
OptimizeRx stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.04. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $42.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.
Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.