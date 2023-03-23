William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.04. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $42.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

