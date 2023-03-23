Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $115.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Shares of PII stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

