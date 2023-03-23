Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance
NYSE:WMS opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36.
Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems
In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
