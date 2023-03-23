Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.