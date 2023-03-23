Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $738.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

