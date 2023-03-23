Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCRB opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $738.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.