Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPH. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

