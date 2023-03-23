Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPH. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Graphite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

