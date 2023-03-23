Research Analysts Set Expectations for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

