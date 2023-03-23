TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

TIFS opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £527.55 million, a PE ratio of 10,140.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. TI Fluid Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.50 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.