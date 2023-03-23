Benchmark Lowers ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Price Target to $7.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.29% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Friday, March 17th.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 4.2 %
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.
