Benchmark Lowers ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Price Target to $7.00

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Friday, March 17th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 967,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

