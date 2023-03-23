Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 0.5 %

WYN stock opened at GBX 465 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 533.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.60. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.53) and a one year high of GBX 658 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of £104.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Wynnstay Group

In other news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total transaction of £37,031.94 ($45,477.02). 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

