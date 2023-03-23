First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

