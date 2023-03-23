Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZYME. Barclays raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $536.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 144,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,509.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,724,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,281,452.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 26.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 78,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

