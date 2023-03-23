Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $123.00 at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

