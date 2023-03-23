Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. Analysts forecast that Euronav will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

