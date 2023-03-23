RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.51% from the stock’s previous close.

RAPT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of RAPT opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $614.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

