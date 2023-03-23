Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INSW. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock worth $2,058,104. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

