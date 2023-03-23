Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INSW. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.
International Seaways Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock worth $2,058,104. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
