MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $12.00 at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

MacroGenics Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $414.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

