VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.
Institutional Trading of VICI Properties
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.