VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 210,899 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

