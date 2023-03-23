Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 2.4 %

NRIM stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrim BanCorp

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

About Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.