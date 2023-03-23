Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after acquiring an additional 462,234 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $20,581,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,521,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

