B. Riley Upgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Buy

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMTC. Benchmark dropped their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 3.9 %

Semtech stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Semtech has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

About Semtech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after buying an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.