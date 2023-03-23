PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PMT. Jonestrading cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE PMT opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,765 shares of company stock worth $279,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

