PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PMT. Jonestrading cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE PMT opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.
