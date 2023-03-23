McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $72.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.