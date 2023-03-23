Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

