ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

CHPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $27,848.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.