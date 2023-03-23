ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

CHPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $27,848.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

