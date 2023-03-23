John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $98.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

