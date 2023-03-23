UBS Group Increases New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $11.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NYCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

