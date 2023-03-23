ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of ON stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in ON by 3.0% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in ON by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

