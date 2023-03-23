Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCOR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at $46,611,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at $46,611,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $447,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,829.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,680 shares of company stock worth $8,390,636 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $294,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $653,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

