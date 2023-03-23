Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

