Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

