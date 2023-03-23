Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
