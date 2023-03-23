ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $35.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONON. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.
ON Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.27.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
