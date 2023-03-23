ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $35.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONON. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.