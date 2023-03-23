Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.
NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.63. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
