Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.63. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.