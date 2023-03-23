Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 185

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.47).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.4 %

LON VOD opened at GBX 91.38 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.30 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.54. The stock has a market cap of £24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,523.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.