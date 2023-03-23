Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,771,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

