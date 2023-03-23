Investors Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

