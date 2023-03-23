Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FBRX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

