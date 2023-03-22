Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $367.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $274.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.