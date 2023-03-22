Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $248.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.92. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

